trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Spanberger doesn’t want Congress to get paid until it solves debt crisis

by Aris Folley - 05/12/23 10:48 AM ET
by Aris Folley - 05/12/23 10:48 AM ET

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) is calling for members of Congress to go without pay until they resolve the debt limit crisis as uneasiness rises across Washington around the threat of a federal default.

“If the American people and the American economy are suffering as a result of congressional inaction, then Members of Congress should not be rewarded with their pay,” she wrote in a letter Friday to the House chief administrative officer, Catherine Szpindor.

Spanberger acknowledged in the letter that Szpindor is “constrained by” the rules of Congress, the Constitution and “other applicable laws and rules,” but she requested that the official “prepare to withhold Members of Congress’ pay until Congress passes, and the President signs, legislation to raise the debt ceiling and pay our country’s bills.”

The Hill reached out to Szpindor’s office for comment. 

“America’s working families understand the basic principles of fairness — if you don’t do your job, you don’t get paid,” Spanberger said in the letter.

Last week, the Treasury Department warned Congress could have until as soon as June 1 to raise the debt ceiling or risk the nation defaulting on its debt, which experts say could be devastating for the economy.  

President Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other congressional leaders met earlier this week to discuss a path forward on the debt limit in an attempt to break a months-long, high-stakes stalemate.

Leaders signaled no major movement had been made between both sides after the meeting but said discussions will continue between staff. A White House official also said Thursday that “staff will continue working and all the principals agreed to meet early next week.”

In her letter Friday, Spanberger said “hyper-partisanship in Congress is jeopardizing the economic strength and security of our country, the stability of global markets, and the world’s faith in the credit of the United States of America.”

“And rather than fulfill our most basic obligations, U.S. House Republican leadership has instead championed a bad-faith proposal that has no chance of moving forward in the U.S. Senate,” she wrote. “Market volatility has already impacted Americans’ retirement accounts — and this institution must not wait until the last possible moment to deliver on one of its most fundamental responsibilities.”

The letter adds the mounting frustration seen across Capitol Hill in recent weeks as both sides struggle to come to an agreement.  

Tags Abigail Spanberger Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  2. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  3. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  4. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  5. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  6. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  7. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  8. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  9. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  10. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  11. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  12. Soldiers will not prevent a border crisis
  13. Spanberger doesn’t want Congress to get paid until it solves debt crisis
  14. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  15. Kaitlan Collins calls Trump town hall a ‘major inflection point’ ahead of ...
  16. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  17. There’s a debt limit escape clause that doesn’t include the 14th Amendment
  18. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
Load more

Video

See all Video