trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Court rejects Musk challenge to deal requiring screening of Tesla posts

by Lauren Sforza - 05/15/23 2:47 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/15/23 2:47 PM ET
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
FILE – Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.

A federal appeals court rejected a challenge Monday from Tesla CEO Elon Musk asking the court to terminate an agreement he made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Musk made a settlement with the federal regulators after he posted tweets in 2018 that claimed he secured funding to take Tesla private, which ended up causing Tesla’s stock prices to jump and halt in trading. The agreement he made required Musk to have his tweets approved by a Tesla attorney before being posted. Musk and Tesla were also fined civil fees over the tweets that said he had the “funding secured” to make Tesla private at $420 per share.

The SEC was looking into whether Musk violated this settlement in 2021 when he asked his Twitter followers in a poll whether he should sell 10 percent of his stock.

Musk then challenged a lower court ruling last year that required him to keep up the deal. He argued the circumstances have changed and that a “prior restraint” in the decree violated his First Amendment rights.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued the summary order Monday.

“We see no evidence to support Musk’s contention that the SEC has used the consent decree to conduct bad-faith, harassing investigations of his protected speech,” the ruling reads. “To the contrary, the record indicates that the SEC has opened just three inquiries into Musk’s tweets since 2018. The first resulted in the consent decree that is the subject of this appeal.”

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Tesla Twitter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. GOP watches as Trump’s problems with suburban women go on display
  3. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  4. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  5. Connolly staffers hospitalized after baseball bat attack in district office
  6. Scarborough mocks GOP lawmaker over ‘missing’ Biden informant
  7. Mexican ambassador lashes out at Kennedy for ‘racist and xenophobic insults’
  8. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  9. US jets intercept six Russian warplanes near Alaska
  10. Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute
  11. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  12. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  13. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  14. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  15. Social Security COLA to drop significantly in 2024, senior group predicts
  16. Trump pushes back on DeSantis ‘culture of losing’ comment: ‘Ron is not a ...
  17. Manchin ratchets up battle with Biden
  18. Texas sends more migrants to vice president’s house
Load more

Video

See all Video