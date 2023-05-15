trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Yellen affirms June 1 debt ceiling deadline, putting pressure on lawmakers

by Aris Folley - 05/15/23 4:38 PM ET
by Aris Folley - 05/15/23 4:38 PM ET
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Washington. Yellen said Sunday that there are “no good options” for the United States to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress fails to raise the nation's borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion in the coming weeks. She did not rule out President Joe Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Washington. Yellen said Sunday that there are “no good options” for the United States to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress fails to raise the nation’s borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion in the coming weeks. She did not rule out President Joe Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen affirmed on Monday that the nation faces federal default as soon as June 1, dialing up pressure on Congress to strike a deal. 

In her previous letter to lawmakers earlier this month, Yellen warned that the Treasury could run out of cash to stave off a federal default by early June if Congress did not raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

“We still estimate that Treasury will likely no longer be able to satisfy all of the government’s obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1,” Yellen wrote to leaders Monday.

Yellen’s letter comes as White House and congressional leaders struggle to strike an agreement to raise the federal borrowing limit.

DEVELOPING

Tags Janet Yellen

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. GOP watches as Trump’s problems with suburban women go on display
  3. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  4. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  5. Connolly staffers hospitalized after baseball bat attack in district office
  6. Scarborough mocks GOP lawmaker over ‘missing’ Biden informant
  7. Mexican ambassador lashes out at Kennedy for ‘racist and xenophobic insults’
  8. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  9. US jets intercept six Russian warplanes near Alaska
  10. Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute
  11. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  12. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  13. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  14. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  15. Social Security COLA to drop significantly in 2024, senior group predicts
  16. Trump pushes back on DeSantis ‘culture of losing’ comment: ‘Ron is not a ...
  17. Manchin ratchets up battle with Biden
  18. Texas sends more migrants to vice president’s house
Load more

Video

See all Video