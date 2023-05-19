Lenders are still losing money on each home loan

Mortgage lenders lost money on each loan orginiated in the first quarter of the year after recording record losses in the last quarter of 2022, according to new data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

Independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks reported a net loss of $1,972 on each loan originated, the data showed. Reported losses in the fourth quarter reached more than $2,800 per loan.

Previous data shows banks and mortgage companies lost an average of $301 for each loan they originated in 2022, down from an average profit of $2,339 per loan the year before.

MBA’s Vice President of Industry Analysis Marina Walsh said that although the report shows a quarterly improvement, industry conditions remain challenging after consecutive quarters of losses.

“One silver lining from the first quarter is that production revenues improved by 40 basis points,” Walsh said in a statement.

“However, costs continued to escalate with the further drop in volume and reached more than $13,000 per loan despite substantial personnel reductions,” she added.

The average number of production employees per company declined to 374 from 413 in the previous quarter.

Mortgage rates rose rapidly in the second half of 2022 while the Federal Reserve raised its interest rate in an effort to cool inflation. The 30-year fixed rate cleared 7 percent in November. This made homes even more unaffordable for many amid already high purchase prices and significantly cooled the market.

The benchmark rate has since settled from its high mark but is still hovering well above 6 percent, reaching 6.39 percent this week.

“After the substantial slowdown in growth last fall, home prices stabilized during the winter and began to modestly rise over the last few months,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a statement.

“This indicates that while affordability remains a hurdle, homebuyers are getting used to current rates and continue to pursue homeownership,” he added.

Yet mortgage costs keep rising for first-time homebuyers, MBA’s data showed, with the average loan balance for first mortgages increasing to $329,159 from $322,225 in the fourth quarter.