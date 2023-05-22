trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Mulvaney: 14th Amendment ‘doesn’t really solve the problem’

by Sylvan Lane - 05/22/23 7:51 PM ET
by Sylvan Lane - 05/22/23 7:51 PM ET
getty

Former Trump White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney said Monday that invoking the 14th Amendment to avert a federal default would do more harm than good.

In an interview with NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Mulvaney said the likely interest rate spike and legal uncertainty to follow a 14th Amendment maneuver would damage the economy.

“It doesn’t really solve the problem,” Mulvaney said. “There’s a lot of good conversations going on. I don’t really think the 14th Amendment is going to get either side very far very quickly.”

President Biden has said he would reluctantly invoke the 14th Amendment — which declares that the U.S. debt “shall not be questioned” — if he’s unable to reach a deal with Republicans to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

Progressive Democrats are ramping up pressure on Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment and circumvent Republican demands. But doing so would be an unprecedented test of constitutional law that could send tremors through financial markets, according to legal and financial experts.

Mulvaney said that borrowing costs would likely spike as investors loose faith in the ability of the U.S. to pay its debts. A jump in interest rates could slow the economy into a deep recession, particularly after the Federal Reserve’s rapid run of rate hikes.

“If you try something here at the last minute that’s untested, legally in the courts, who’s going to give you low interest rates for that? If I lend you money on an untested piece of debt, I’m gonna want a much much higher interest rate because it might be illegal to do so,” Mulvaney said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Monday that the U.S. would “very likely” default in early June and as soon as June 1.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) held a roughly hourlong meeting with Biden on the debt ceiling Monday night. He said the latest conversation was “productive,” but that the two sides still don’t have an agreement on how to avoid default.

Tags Janet Yellen Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Mick Mulvaney

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  2. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  3. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  4. Market dips briefly after AI image of fake explosion near Pentagon goes viral
  5. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  6. McCarthy: Debt ceiling meeting with Biden ‘productive’ but no agreement yet
  7. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  8. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  9. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  10. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  11. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  12. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  13. Texas bans ‘Marxist’ diversity offices at state universities, following ...
  14. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  15. Florida Pride events canceled in wake of new laws, ‘unsafe’ climate
  16. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  17. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  18. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video