trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Home prices rose in March for second straight month

by Adam Barnes - 05/30/23 10:18 AM ET
by Adam Barnes - 05/30/23 10:18 AM ET
FILE – A “SOLD” sign decorates the lawn of a new house in Pearl, Miss., on Sept. 23, 2021. Homeowner equity climbed to record highs in the first half of 2022, though its rate of growth is slowing as the housing market cools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Nationwide home prices rose for the second consecutive month in March as a limited supply of homes for sale continued to heat up competition, according to data released on Monday.

New S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index data showed prices rose 0.4 percent from February on a seasonally adjusted basis. 

“Two months of increasing prices do not a definitive recovery make, but March’s results suggest that the decline in home prices that began in June 2022 may have come to an end,” said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, in a statement. 

“That said, the challenges posed by current mortgage rates and the continuing possibility of economic weakness are likely to remain a headwind for housing prices for at least the next several months,” he added. 

Nationally, home prices in March were 0.7 percent higher than they were at the same time last year. 

The price increases were driven by high demand for a limited number of homes, Zillow senior economist Nicole Bachaud added in a statement.  

“As a result, prices started picking back up on a monthly basis in early 2023 following months of price stagnation and declines,” she said. 

Lazzara noted the price increases were also evident at a more “granular level” with the 10-City Composite and 20-City Composite posting increases of 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, before seasonal adjustment in March. 

Miami, which posted a 7.7 percent increase year-over-year, continued its streak as the best-performing city for the eighth straight month. 

Zillow’s Bachaud added that new construction could eventually offer relief to buyers. 

“New construction could be the beacon of light the housing market desperately needs right now, as home builders are gaining confidence amongst rising sales, hopefully soon to translate to more residential construction breaking ground in the coming months,” she said.  

New single-family home sales increased 4.1 percent from March to April and were up by 11.8 percent from a year ago, according to data released by the Census Bureau last week.

Tags Case Shiller Homebuyers Housing Housing housing prices housing shortage Mortgage Real estate Zillow

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  2. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  3. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  4. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  5. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  6. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  7. Did we just dodge a recession?
  8. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  9. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  10. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
  11. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  12. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  13. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  14. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  15. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  16. Manchin ‘absolutely’ thinks Congress will pass Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling ...
  17. 8 killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over long holiday weekend
  18. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
Load more

Video

See all Video