trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Ford recalls more than 140K SUVs over fire risk related to sensors

by Jared Gans - 06/02/23 8:27 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/02/23 8:27 PM ET
FILE – A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Ford Motor Co. announced on Friday that it is recalling more than 140,000 of its vehicles over a risk of their battery monitor sensor overheating and possibly catching fire. 

The company said in a statement that customers who own certain Lincoln MKC vehicles from model years 2015 to 2019 should park their vehicles outside and away from structures while Ford supplies its dealers and Lincoln retailers with the parts and repair instructions needed to fix the issue. 

Ford said the location of the sensor in these vehicles might make it susceptible to damage when the battery or other related electrical components are serviced. The damage could cause an electrical short to develop on its printed circuit board, which might cause the surrounding materials to overheat. 

Ford said it is aware of 19 potentially related reports of fires under the hood, including some from when the vehicle was parked and turned off. The company said owners do not need to cease driving these recalled vehicles and has not received reports of any accidents or physical injuries related to the issue. 

Of the 19 fires, 11 happened in the United States, seven happened in China and one happened in Canada. 

An in-line fuse will be added to the battery monitor sensor power circuit in the affected vehicles to prevent the electrical current from causing the overheating. 

Customers can check if their vehicle is included in the recall by searching its identification number on Ford’s website. 

Ford plans to send letters to MKC owners between June 26-30 to notify them of the recall and give them instructions, including that they should take their vehicle to a dealership to receive the necessary repairs.

Consumers will be able to be reimbursed for the costs through Nov. 30.

Tags Ford Ford Motor Company Lincoln MKC Recall

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  3. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  4. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  5. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  6. Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  7. Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI’s role in Trump investigation
  8. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  9. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  10. When will you need to start repaying your student loans? Here’s what to know
  11. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  12. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  13. Trump demands recusal of judge overseeing hush money criminal case
  14. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
  15. Biden commends McCarthy for debt ceiling deal: ‘We were able to get along and ...
  16. Biden ‘misunderestimated’ Kevin McCarthy, and it led to a major ...
  17. Trump rips Fox News for DeSantis coverage, says outlet ‘should embrace MAGA’
  18. Pentagon bans drag shows on military bases after GOP pressure
Load more

Video

See all Video