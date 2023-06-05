GM planning to invest more than $1B to boost heavy-duty truck production 

General Motors announced plans Monday to invest more than $1 billion in two of its manufacturing sites in Flint, Mich., “to build the next-generation ICE HD trucks.”

“These investments reflect our commitment to our loyal truck customers and the efforts of the dedicated employees of Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center,” Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president, said in a statement.

In addition to investing $788 million in its Flint Assembly facility toward the trucks, the company will also invest $233 million for new “stamping dies,” which will be used to support production of the ICE HD trucks. The announcement stated that this investment brings the total facility investment in the United States to more than $30.5 billion since 2013.

In Flint alone, General Motors has invested more than $1.7 billion in the area for 2023 operations, which includes $579 million in Flint Engine Operations for engine production and $103.5 million for technology updates in the Davison Road Processing Center.

“When business is booming as it has been for the past decade — due to the hard work of [United Auto Workers (UAW)] members — the company should continue to invest in its workforce,” Mike Booth, UAW vice president, said in a statement. “It is good to see that GM recognizes the hard work you, the UAW membership, contribute to the success of this company. We are proud that UAW-GM members will continue to build quality, union-made products here in the USA.”