trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Goldman Sachs sees lower chance of recession

by Lauren Sforza - 06/06/23 12:30 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/06/23 12:30 PM ET
Goldman Sachs logo (Getty Images)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs are seeing a lower probability that the United States will enter a recession over the next year, according to a new research note published Tuesday.  

Goldman Sachs announced in the note it cut its “judgmental probability” that the U.S. will enter a recession down to a 25 percent chance, a rollback from when it predicted a 35 percent change after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. The researchers noted two reasons for the lower chance: Congress agreeing to a bipartisan debt ceiling agreement and stresses on the banking industry subtracting only a minimal amount from GDP growth this year.  

“Second, and more importantly, we have become more confident in our baseline estimate that the banking stress will subtract only a modest 0.4 [percent] from real GDP growth this year, as regional bank stock prices have stabilized, deposit outflows have slowed, lending volumes have held up, and lending surveys point to only limited tightening ahead,” the note said.  

The investment banking company also wrote that most of the news in the labor market has remained positive. The researchers explained that for more than a year, the U.S. has been able to create “large numbers of jobs while keeping the unemployment rate very close to its pre-pandemic level” of 3.5 percent.  

“Each of our preferred measures of labor market balance has now reversed significantly more than half of its post-pandemic overshoot, but most still have some way to go before they are consistent with 2% inflation,” the research note said.  

The analysts added that while the progress on combatting inflation has “continued to fall short of expectations,” indicators have shown that inflation should be decelerating soon.

The authors wrote that improving supply chains and decreasing rent prices should show that inflation could be coming down in the second half of 2023, noting that they expect it to come down to 3.7 percent by December. 

Tags debt ceiling deal goldman sachs inflation Recession

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  2. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  3. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  4. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  5. Human Rights Campaign declares national state of emergency for LGBTQ people
  6. Democrats accuse GOP of overstepping authority on Trump probes
  7. Jim Jordan seeks memo on Smith appointment as Mar-a-Lago probe winds down
  8. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  9. Fox News story blasts Trump’s ‘false narratives’ about DeSantis
  10. George Conway: It’d be ‘kind of fitting’ if Trump is jailed for ...
  11. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  12. Oath Keepers member pleads guilty to felony in Jan. 6 case
  13. Attorney for billionaire at center of Clarence Thomas controversy offers to ...
  14. Barr pushes back on Trump: This is not a ‘witch hunt’
  15. What to do now ahead of student loan pause ending
  16. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  17. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  18. Trump, DeSantis in open warfare as 2024 race heats up
Load more

Video

See all Video