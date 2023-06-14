trending:

Starbucks denies union claim it is banning Pride decorations in stores

by Julia Shapero - 06/14/23 10:45 AM ET
Pedestrians pass a Starbucks in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. Starbucks is denying union organizers' claims that it banned LGBTQ+ Pride displays in its U.S. stores after Target and other brands experienced backlash. The Seattle coffee giant says there has been no change to its policy and it encourages store leaders to celebrate Pride in June. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Starbucks denied allegations from its workers’ union on Tuesday that the company is banning Pride decorations in stores.

“There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities, including for U.S. Pride month in June,” Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull said in a statement, according to NBC News.

“We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread especially as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners,” he added.

However, Starbucks Workers United has maintained that it is hearing reports from stores across the country that workers have not been allowed to decorate for Pride Month or that Pride flags have been taken down.

“This is contrary to previous years when workers were allowed, and even encouraged, to put up pride decorations without incident,” they said in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

The group accused Starbucks of engaging in an “anti-union campaign to intimidate workers and make them feel unwelcome in their own workplace.”

“Starbucks claims to be a true ally but they refuse to stand up for workers, especially during a time when LGBTQIA+ people are under attack,” they added.

The allegations come as several companies have faced backlash from conservatives over their Pride Month activities or other acts of support for the LGBTQ community. 

Target pulled some of its Pride merchandise and moved Pride displays to the back of stores in some southern states last month, after encountering “threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work.” 

Stores in at least five states were evacuated last weekend, after receiving bomb threats over the company’s Pride collection.

Bud Light, owned by Anheuser-Busch, also faced a boycott by conservatives earlier this year, after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

