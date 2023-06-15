trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

You have to work more than 100 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom rental on minimum wage: report

by Adam Barnes - 06/15/23 4:12 PM ET
by Adam Barnes - 06/15/23 4:12 PM ET
iStock
Low-income housing advocates seek the passage of laws that enable the preservation of more than 1.5 million affordable rental homes.

Full-time workers nationwide need to earn more than $23 hourly to afford a modest one-bedroom rental, according to a new report

The report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimated the hourly wages necessary for full-time workers to afford either a one- or two-bedroom rental without paying more than 30 percent of their monthly income. 

Full-time employees need $23.67 per hour to afford a fair market, one-bedroom rental home without exceeding the 30 percent threshold. For a modest two-bedroom rental, workers must earn $28.58 an hour. 

The report also found there are no states where minimum wage workers putting in 40 hours weekly can afford a modest two-bedroom rental. A worker earning minimum wage must work an average of 104 hours per week to earn enough to pay for it.   

For a one-bedroom rental, an employee making minimum wage would need to notch 86 hours a week. 

Fifty percent of workers do not earn enough during a 40-hour work week to afford a one-bedroom. 

File - Francisco Santana buys groceries at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its April report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Francisco Santana buys groceries at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

“Stable, affordable homes are a prerequisite for basic well-being, and no person should face the danger of losing their home,” NLIHC President and CEO Diane Yentel said in a statement.

“Yet too many low-income renters are facing worsening housing instability as housing costs rise and pandemic-era safety net programs expire,” she added. 

Rents have soared in recent years amid a broader housing shortage that was exacerbated by the pandemic and growing inflation. Yet rents are stabilizing, and some markets are showing prices decline. 

Still, wages failed to keep up with median rental price growth even before the pandemic-era boom. Nationwide rents grew by 17.9 percent between 2001 and 2021, while wages increased by just 3.2 percent, according to the report. 

Meanwhile, housing costs continue to be a persistent driver of inflation. Consumer prices rose just 0.1 percent last month and are up 4 percent since last year, according to the consumer price index released Tuesday by the Labor Department. 

But the cost of housing increased by 0.6 percent from April, making it the largest factor in the monthly increase in inflation. Prices are now 8 percent higher than they were a year ago on an unadjusted basis.

Tags Home prices Housing Housing Affordability Housing costs housing prices inflation National Low-Income Housing Coalition Pandemic Real estate Rent Rent renters

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  2. Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation
  3. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  5. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  6. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  7. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  8. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  9. Trump was uninterested in lawyer’s attempt to settle classified documents ...
  10. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  11. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  12. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  13. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  14. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  15. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  16. White House blasts Tuberville’s hold on military nominations
  17. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  18. Cruz, Graham, Grassley join Democrats to advance journalism antitrust bill 
Load more

Video

See all Video