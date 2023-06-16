trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Senators introduce bipartisan bill to allow seizure of pay from CEOs of failed banks

by Julia Shapero - 06/16/23 10:10 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/16/23 10:10 AM ET

The top senators on the Senate Banking Committee unveiled bipartisan legislation Thursday that would allow regulators to claw back compensation from senior executives of failed banks.

The Recovering Executive Compensation from Unaccountable Practices (RECOUP) Act would allow the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), as well as a bank’s board, to seize executives’ compensation from the 24 months before a bank’s failure.

“Americans have watched executives take their money, run banks into the ground, and get away with it too many times before,” Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said in a statement. “It’s time for CEOs to face consequences for their actions, just like everyone else.”

The push for such a clawback mechanism comes in the wake of several high-profile bank failures this spring. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed within days of each other in March, sparking fears of potential contagion throughout the U.S. banking system.  

The CEO of Silicon Valley Bank reportedly received about $9.9 million in compensation in 2022, including a $1.5 million bonus, and sold off millions worth of his company’s stock in the weeks before the bank collapsed, according to MarketWatch.

“I look forward to continuing the hard work of demanding more answers from the Biden Administration and ensuring our nation never experiences these types of preventable failures again,” said Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the ranking member on the Senate Banking Committee, in a statement on the legislation.

In the wake of the bank failures, Republican lawmakers have also placed blame on the Biden administration and federal regulators for failing to take action against the banks before their collapse.

Tags Bank failures FDIC Senate Banking Committee Sherrod Brown Signature Bank Silicon Valley Bank Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP, Grassley dig for dirt on Biden amid Trump indictment furor  
  2. Scarborough says he thinks Trump kept documents to make deals: ‘This is all ...
  3. Zelensky: Ukrainian loss could force US to choose between ‘collapse of ...
  4. Trump indictment lays bare security risks of storage at Mar-a-Lago 
  5. GOP unrest: Conservatives threaten to tank party’s 2024 spending bills
  6. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  7. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  8. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  9. Ukraine’s counteroffensive so far: steady gains, heavy losses
  10. Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooter guilty of hate crimes, could receive ...
  11. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  12. The GOP’s ‘pardon me’ primary
  13. Schwarzenegger: Trump won’t win in 2024
  14. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  15. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  16. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  17. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  18. More than half of US employers ready to try four-day workweek
Load more

Video

See all Video