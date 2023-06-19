trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Majority of Black executives say firms made positive changes since Floyd’s murder

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 06/19/23 12:04 PM ET
by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 06/19/23 12:04 PM ET
Diverse group of people.
iStock.

The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer fueled a movement for racial justice in all elements of American society, from police forces to education to businesses. Now, a new survey has found that three-quarters of Black executives say their companies have since made positive changes in hiring and retaining Black Americans. 

Nearly 75 percent of Black executives told CNBC — which conducted the survey in partnership with the Executive Leadership Council — that they have seen a positive change in hiring, retaining and promoting Black employees since Floyd’s murder. More than 40 percent of companies increased Black representation on their senior leadership teams.

The survey, conducted June 1-14, surveyed Black senior leaders in the C-suite or at the executive vice president level. A majority of the leaders came from organizations of 10,000 employees or larger.

The respondents reported that many of their organizations have expanded their services for Black employees, with 80 percent of the executives reporting that their companies have increased support for employee resource groups.

Despite these improvements, the report finds that many executives are worried not enough is being done for Black employees. 

Nearly 24 percent of Black leaders said they do not believe they are equally compensated compared to their white peers, 43 percent said treatment of Black employees has not changed since Floyd’s murder and 9 percent say treatment has actually worsened.

Though many companies promised to invest in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) projects and programs, a staggering 88 percent of Black executives reported their companies fell short of fulfilling these promises. 

The failure to uphold promises impacted nearly one-third of the survey respondents who left their jobs: Black leaders who left their organizations since 2020 reported that they felt their companies were simply “checking the DEI box.”

Tags Black Americans DEI George Floyd George Floyd killing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP fault line
  2. Judge orders Trump not to disclose evidence in documents case
  3. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  4. GOP leaders face down conservative threats to paralyze House again
  5. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  6. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  7. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  8. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  9. ‘Magic’ mushroom use by young adults has nearly doubled in three years
  10. Trump prosecution could stretch well beyond 2024 election 
  11. Xi rejects US offer to set up military crisis hotline, Blinken says
  12. Titanic tourist submarine goes missing in the Atlantic
  13. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  14. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  15. The betrayal at the heart of Trump’s alleged crimes
  16. The perils to democracy of indicting — and not indicting — Donald Trump
  17. FBI, airport fights put DC-area senators in spotlight
  18. Have pro-Trump extremists finally gotten the message about political violence?
Load more

Video

See all Video