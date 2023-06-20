trending:

Business

More workers expecting to change jobs than last year: survey

by Julia Shapero - 06/20/23 10:23 AM ET
Getty Images

More workers are expecting to change jobs in the next 12 months than last year, according to a new survey released on Monday. 

The PwC survey found that 26 percent of workers plan to change jobs in the next year, up from 19 percent in 2022.

Younger workers are more likely to anticipate a job change this year than their older counterparts, with 35 percent of surveyed Generation Z employees and 31 percent of millennial employees saying as much.

The rise in those planning to change jobs comes amid an increase in financial hardship, the survey found. Just 38 percent of workers said their household has money left over after paying bills each month, down from 47 percent in 2022.

About one-fifth of workers have taken on additional jobs, with 69 percent saying they took on the extra work in order to earn more money, according to the survey.

Forty-two percent of workers also plan to ask for a pay increase this year, up from 35 percent in 2022, the survey found.

The PwC survey was conducted in April with 53,912 respondents from 46 countries and territories.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

