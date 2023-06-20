trending:

‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia

by Lauren Sforza - 06/20/23 8:57 PM ET
Former Virginia state Sen. Glen Sturtevant was projected to narrowly defeat incumbent state Sen. Amanda Chase, who has described herself as “Trump in heels,” in the GOP Virginia state senate primary Tuesday.  

The Associated Press called the race for Sturtevant around 8:55 p.m. ET.

He previously served as a senator for the state Senate representing the 10th district until 2020 after he lost his reelection bid to Democrat Ghazala Hashmi in 2019. The state of Virginia redrew boundaries due to redistricting, making the primaries the first election with its newly formed districts. 

Sturtevant defeated Chase, the incumbent of the 11th district, in the GOP state Senate primary for Virginia’s 12th District. Chase was censured by her colleagues in the state Senate after she attended a rally for former President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 and later praised the rioters who breached the Capitol soon after.  

Chase, who also lost the GOP nomination for Virginia governor in 2021, later called on Trump at the time to declare martial law to prevent now President Biden from being sworn into office. 

Chase announced last year that she would not run for Congress as a result of the new redistricting approved by the state’s Supreme Court, which moved her current residence from the 7th Congressional District to the 1st, which is represented by Republican Rep. Rob Wittman.

“With that, I plan to finish my 2 years in the Senate of Virginia and discontinue my run for Congress as it is already represented by Republican Rob Wittman,” she said at the time. 

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

