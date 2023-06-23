More than 150 Starbucks stores to strike over Pride decor

More than 150 Starbucks stores and 3,500 workers plan to strike over the next week over allegations that the company banned Pride decorations in its stores, the coffee chain’s workers union said Friday.

The Seattle coffee roaster leading the nationwide strike said it is organizing in response to the company’s “unlawful decision to unilaterally alter or terminate store Pride decoration policies without negotiating with our union,” as well as other unfair labor practices.

Starbucks Workers United said last week that it had received reports from stores across the country that workers have not been allowed to decorate for Pride month or that Pride flags have been taken down.

However, Starbucks denied the allegations, saying there has been “no change” in the company’s policy.

“We continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities, including for U.S. Pride month in June,” spokesperson Andrew Trull said in a statement.

“We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread especially as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners,” he added.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the strikes at its stores.