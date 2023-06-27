trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Home prices rise for third straight month despite first annual decline since 2012

by Adam Barnes - 06/27/23 10:27 AM ET
by Adam Barnes - 06/27/23 10:27 AM ET
New Homes dot the landscape in Middlesex Township, Pa., on Thursday, Apr. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Home prices rose for the third consecutive month in April, further adding further challenges to potential buyers in an already tight market after a brief reprieve, according to data released Tuesday. 

Nationwide home prices increased by 1.3 percent month-on-month before seasonal adjustment, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index showed.

Home prices fell by 0.2 percent year-over-year in April, marking the first annual decline since 2012, according to CNN. But experts expect prices to keep rising this year as the Fed eases up on interest rate hikes.

“The U.S. housing market continued to strengthen in April 2023,” says Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI.

“If I were trying to make a case that the decline in home prices that began in June 2022 had definitively ended in January 2023, April’s data would bolster my argument. 

Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta reported the highest year-over-year gains among the top 20 cities in April. Miami led the way with a 5.2 percent increase. 

While months of price gains are boosting values for homeowners lost in the past year, rising prices are keeping the pressure on buyers. 

“For housing markets in the first half of 2023, a rebound in demand ran headlong into a market still struggling with undersupply,” said George Ratiu, chief economist at Keeping Current Matters, in a statement. 

“The ongoing dynamic has been adding upward pressure on prices, especially in affordable markets. The big surprise for buyers in select markets this year has been the return of multiple bids on well-priced properties,” he added. 

But prices will hinge largely on the economic outlook in the coming months and whether mortgage rates remain elevated, S&P’s Lazzara noted. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage declined again last but stayed high at 6.67 percent. 

Lazzara said it “will depend on how well the market navigates the challenges posed by current mortgage rates and the continuing possibility of economic weakness.”

Tags Case Shiller economy Home prices Homebuyers Housing housing market housing prices Inflation mortgage rate mortgage rates Real estate

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  2. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  3. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  4. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  5. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  6. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  7. Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation
  8. Feehery: Is Democrats’ Mr. Perfectly Fine a reelection disaster? 
  9. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  10. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  11. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle  
  12. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  13. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
  14. Judge in Trump case denies government’s motion to shield potential witnesses
  15. McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden
  16. Trump dismisses latest documents recording: ‘I’m a legitimate person’
  17. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  18. Trump tops Biden for first time in Morning Consult poll
Load more

Video

See all Video