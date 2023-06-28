trending:

Business

DoorDash updates to include a minimum hourly wage for drivers 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/28/23 2:40 PM ET
DoorDash announced Wednesday that it will offer an hourly minimum wage for drivers among other updates to the food delivery platform.

DoorDash unveiled a series of updates to its application and to its compensation policies Wednesday. The new compensation option will allow DoorDash delivery drivers to choose to be paid an hourly rate from when they accept an offer to when it is delivered, as well as guarantee 100 percent of the tips made on that order.

“Our business has evolved beyond just facilitating single orders from single restaurants and today, Dashers have more choice than ever when it comes to how they want to earn – from in-store shopping to package pickup and more,” DoorDash said in its announcement.

DoorDash did not detail what the expected minimum hourly wage will be in its announcement. However, The New York Times reported that the wage will depend on the region and will be between $10 and $19.50 per hour.

DoorDash also noted that delivery drivers can still earn per offer, but now they will be shown first the guaranteed minimum amount they will make on that delivery as well as earn 100 percent of the tips. Additionally, the company announced they will roll out post-checkout tipping, meaning that customers can now choose to tip up to 30 days after delivery.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

