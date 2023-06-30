trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Home prices are down only slightly from their peak: report

by Adam Barnes - 06/30/23 12:26 PM ET
by Adam Barnes - 06/30/23 12:26 PM ET

Home prices cooled only marginally in June, falling just 1 percent from their peak last year, according to a new report.  

The report from real estate brokerage Redfin found that the typical home is selling for $383,000, about $4,000 lower than its record high last June, as a lack of homes for sale has kept prices from falling lower.

This is also the smallest year-over-year drop in four months, the report found. 

A lack of availability is sustaining the high prices, the report notes, with new listings falling 27 percent from a year earlier during the four weeks ending June 25. This is the biggest drop since the beginning of the pandemic.  

Persistently high mortgage rates are also hurting the market as buyers who might be interested in moving are tied down by the low rate they secured during the pandemic-era housing boom.  

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up slightly this week to 6.71 percent and has been hovering above 6 percent for months. 

Yet some economists are encouraged by home sales numbers even as mortgage rates higher than 6 percent seem to be the new normal for homebuyers. 

“Mortgage rates have hovered in the six to seven percent range for over six months and, despite affordability headwinds, homebuyers have adjusted and driven new home sales to its highest level in more than a year,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a statement. 

New home sales surged by 12.2 percent in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000 units. Sales were 20 percent higher than they were a year ago. 

“New home sales have rebounded more robustly than the resale market due to a marginally greater supply of new construction,” he continued. “The improved demand has led to a firming of prices, which have now increased for several months in a row.” 

Tags Freddie Mac Home prices Homebuyers Housing housing market mortgage rate mortgage rates New home sales Real estate RedFin rising home prices

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  2. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  3. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  4. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  5. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  6. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  7. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  8. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  9. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  10. The Memo: Trump’s Supreme Court shows its seismic impact
  11. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  12. Human society is shifting the tilt of the Earth
  13. DeSantis team shares Pride Month-inspired video in latest attack on Trump
  14. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  15. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  16. Ocasio-Cortez slams Alito for ‘corruption’ over student loan decision
  17. DeSantis signs bill allowing new roads to be built with mining waste linked to ...
  18. Five takeaways on the Supreme Court’s student debt decision
Load more