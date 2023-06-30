Apple hits record $3 trillion in worth, making it most valuable company

Apple closed on Friday with a record $3 trillion market value, making it the most valuable company ever.

The technology company closed the trading day at $193.97 per share, up more than two percent from the day before. The bump pushed Apple’s market value to $3.05 trillion, becoming the first company to cross the $3 trillion threshold.

Apple previously hit the $3 trillion mark during trading in January 2022 but fell below the mark by the end of the day, according to The Associated Press.

Within one year, the company lost $1 trillion in market value, falling under $2 trillion this January, CNN reported. However, Apple’s stock has since rebounded, rising 49 percent since the beginning of this year.

The company first breached the $1 trillion mark in 2018 and became the first U.S. company to surpass $2 trillion in market value in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

Friday’s numbers also show Microsoft as the second-most valuable public company — valued at $2.5 trillion — and oil giant Saudi Aramco third, with a market value of $2.08 trillion. Several other tech giants — including Alphabet, the parent of Google, Amazon and Nvidia — finished with market values above $1 trillion, AP reported.