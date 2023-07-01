US sales of fireworks expected to increase by $100 million in 2023

U.S. sales of fireworks are expected to increase by $100 million in 2023 as their popularity continues to skyrocket in recent years.

The American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) said in a release on Friday that consumer fireworks retailers have reported that they expect sales to increase significantly this year, up from the $2.3 billion it brought in last year. That figure was itself an increase of about $100 million from the $2.2 billion in sales in 2021.

“Fireworks are as American as baseball, hotdogs, and apple pie,” the release states. “Since the founding of our country, families have taken to their backyards and neighborhoods, or have gathered at community events to use fireworks in celebration of our nation’s Independence Day and to commemorate special events.”

The revenue from consumer firework sales has consistently risen almost every year since 2000, according to the APA. It reached $1 billion for the first time in 2019 and nearly doubled in 2020 when it rose to $1.9 billion.

The APA also warned about firework safety as the holiday weekend gets underway. Julie Heckman, the executive director of the APA, said the public should only buy legal consumer fireworks and only professionals should use professional-use fireworks.

She said the professional ones are more powerful than the consumer ones and do not include necessary consumer instructions.

“Fireworks use is expected to hit an all-time high this year, especially with July 4 falling on a Tuesday,” Heckman said. “While the number of fireworks-related injuries has declined significantly, safety must always be the number one priority when using fireworks.”

Sales for professional fireworks have also consistently risen and reached a high of $400 million last year. They dropped majorly in 2020 from $375 million to only $93 million with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they recovered quickly after.

Heckman told Axios that no school teaches pyrotechnics, but many companies have apprentice programs. Multiple years of training are usually required to become a lead pyrotechnical.

The APA is a top trade association representing 250 companies in the industry, including manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and professional presenters.

Heckman said the American Fireworks Safety Laboratory visits factories, tests products and conducts safety and regulatory seminars to ensure safety practices are being met.