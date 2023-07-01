trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Teamsters say strike still on the table at UPS

by Nick Robertson - 07/01/23 3:05 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/01/23 3:05 PM ET

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Saturday that a strike of UPS delivery drivers is still possible after the union said it was negotiating on Friday.

UPS provided a counteroffer to the Teamsters’ demands Friday, hours before the union pledged to go on strike without a new contract.

The union said it had agreed not to strike as negotiations continued into the weekend. 

The union’s current contract expires on July 31 and any new contract must be agreed by July 5 to be ratified before the end of the month.

If no contract is reached by July 5, workers will strike when the contract ends, Teamsters president Sean O’Brien said.

“Our administration has made it clear. We will not be working beyond the expiration date without the contract our members have demanded, and more importantly without the contract our members deserve,” O’Brien said at a press conference Saturday.

Negotiations are focused on the “economic” portion of the five-year labor deal.

Teamster demands include increasing the number of full-time workers, upping wages and improving work conditions.

UPS has agreed to add air conditioning to its trucks, but the parties are split on hiring and compensation policy.

“(UPS can) concede to our demands and give us what we deserve and we will go out there and ratify this agreement. Or they can take the other road where they don’t ratify our demands, they stay loyal to Wall Street and forget about Main Street,” O’Brien said.

“If they do that, they are making a choice to strike themselves. We will put 340,000 strong Teamsters on the streets until we get what we want and then UPS will be responsible for stopping supply chain solutions through this company,” he added.

UPS is the largest delivery company in the U.S. with a market cap of about $154 billion and has over 500,000 employees nationwide. Over 300,000 are members of Teamsters.

The union’s size gives a larger meaning to negotiations, O’Brien said.

“This is the largest bargaining agreement in any private sector union. We have the opportunity, because of the courage and conviction of our rank-and-file members who go to work every single day, to set the tone, to set the standard high for labor. Not just for Teamsters, but for the entire labor movement.”

“UPS, the ball is in their court,” he added.

UPS and the Teamsters have not responded to a request for comment.

Tags Atlanta Chicago Climate change Coronavirus D.C. economy Economy of the United States Inflation Labor labor unions Labor unions Los Angeles Minneapolis Philadelphia Politics Politics of the United States strike Supply chain Teamsters Teamsters strike teamsters union UPS ups strike Washington Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump supporters boo, call Lindsey Graham a ‘traitor’ at South Carolina ...
  2. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  3. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  4. Trump says Lindsey Graham can help him get ‘liberal votes’ as crowd boos ...
  5. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  6. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  7. More than 2,000 flights delayed as holiday weekend kicks off
  8. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  9. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  10. What if a Biden goes to prison instead of Trump?
  11. Watch live: Trump rallies in South Carolina
  12. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  13. Republican LGBTQ group blasts DeSantis over ‘homophobic’ campaign video
  14. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  15. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  16. GOP hit list: Biden officials targeted by Republicans for impeachment
  17. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  18. Teamsters say strike still on the table at UPS
Load more