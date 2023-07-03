trending:

Business

Tesla deliveries skyrocket 83% in second quarter 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/03/23 9:33 AM ET
A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Colorado, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tesla released its second-quarter production and delivery figures Sunday, revealing its deliveries are up 83 percent compared to last year’s second quarter.

Tesla delivered 466,140 vehicles from April to June, which is up 10 percent from the first quarter. Out of the total deliveries, 19,225 were Model S/X vehicles and 446,915 were Model 3/Y vehicles. Tesla also announced the company produced 479,700 total vehicles, with 19,489 being Model S/X vehicles and 460,211 being Model 3/Y vehicles.

During the second quarter of 2022, Tesla delivered 254,695 vehicles and produced 258,580 vehicles.

These new figures bring the total number of cars produced to nearly 900,000 for the first six months of the year, surpassing Wall Street expectations. This comes after Tesla announced multiple price cuts on its vehicles earlier this year, including a $5,000 price drop for its luxury Model S and Model X vehicles in April.

Tesla had initially lowered its prices in January in part to make some of its vehicles eligible for the new $7,500 EV tax credits approved under the Inflation Reduction Act, which require strict price caps. According to Tesla’s website, its Model 3 and Model Y can be eligible for the tax credit.

Tesla also announced that it will release its full Quarter 2 earnings on July 19.

