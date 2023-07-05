trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

JetBlue ending alliance with American Airlines after judge’s ruling

by Lauren Sforza - 07/05/23 7:10 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/05/23 7:10 PM ET
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

JetBlue announced Wednesday that it will be ending its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines, nearly two months after a judge struck down the partnership.  

“Despite our deep conviction in the procompetitive benefits of the NEA, after much consideration, JetBlue has made the difficult decision not to appeal the court’s determination that the NEA cannot continue as currently crafted, and has instead initiated the termination of the NEA, beginning a wind down process that will take place over the coming months,” the airline said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin ruled in May that the accord between the two major airline companies violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, which was designed to stop monopolistic business practices that could hurt competition. The judge had ruled in favor of the Justice Department (DOJ) and six states and the District of Columbia that sued to end the alliance.

JetBlue said in its statement that the NEA had allowed the airline to offer expanded routes, lower prices and connecting flight services. The airline also said that there will be no immediate changes for customers who had already scheduled flights and will be able to continue to earn rewards over the next few months.

“For these reasons, we strongly disagree with the court’s ruling against the NEA and stand behind the procompetitive impact of the alliance,” the company’s statement read.

American Airlines issued its own statement addressing the dissolution of the alliance.

“JetBlue has advised us that it will not join the appeal of the District Court ruling in the Northeast Alliance case. We, of course, respect JetBlue’s decision to focus on its other antitrust and regulatory challenges. At the same time, JetBlue’s decision and reasoning confirm our belief that the NEA has been highly pro-competitive and that an erroneous judicial decision disregarding the NEA’s consumer benefits has led to an anticompetitive outcome.”

JetBlue also said that now it will focus on its partnership with Spirit Airlines, saying that it is “the best and most effective opportunity to truly transform the competitive landscape in the U.S.”

After the ruling in May, the DOJ offered a proposal that would order American and JetBlue to end most aspects of their partnership immediately and said that both airlines should honor existing tickets before rolling back their sharing of airport gates and takeoff and landing slots. JetBlue said that the proposal was “too onerous and overreaching,” adding that it ignored “arguments the DOJ itself presented at trial about the benefits of similar aspects of other domestic carrier partnerships.”

Tags american airlines JetBlue Northeast Alliance

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  4. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  5. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  6. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  7. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  8. DeSantis, Trump mock Biden administration after cocaine found at White House
  9. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media 'stupid,' 'potentially ...
  10. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  11. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  12. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  13. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  14. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  15. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  16. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  17. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  18. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
Load more