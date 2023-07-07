trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Economy adds 209K jobs in June, unemployment at 3.6 percent

by Sylvan Lane - 07/07/23 8:31 AM ET
by Sylvan Lane - 07/07/23 8:31 AM ET
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Monday, May 1, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Monday, May 1, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The U.S. added 209,000 jobs in June, and the unemployment rate dipped to 3.6 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

Economists expected the U.S. to add roughly 240,000 jobs last month and for the jobless rate to fall to 3.6 percent, according to consensus estimates, down from 3.7 percent in May.

Despite persistent recession warnings and rapid Federal Reserve rate hikes, the U.S. economy has remained sturdy throughout 2023.

The U.S. has added an average of 278,000 jobs per month this year, down from 399,000 per month in 2022 but well above the level needed to keep the economy growing.

Wage growth has also remained strong, with earnings rising 4.4 percent over the past 12 months and outpacing the annual inflation rate of 3.6 percent, according to the Labor Department.

The resilIence of the economy has spurred optimism among policymakers eager for the U.S. to escape high inflation without the blow of a recession.

“There is a path to getting inflation back down to 2 percent without having to see the kind of sharp downturn and large losses in employment,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last month after the central bank paused a run of 10 consecutive rate hikes.

Even so, Fed officials are almost certain to resume interest rate hikes when the bank’s rate-setting committee meets in July. While the Federal Open Market Committee unanimously agreed to hold off on rate hikes last month, several officials privately advocated for another increase in June.

Updated at 9:03 a.m. ET.

Tags economy Jobs report Labor Unemployment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  3. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  4. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  5. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  6. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  7. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  8. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  9. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  10. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  11. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
  12. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  13. Rudy Giuliani says he should be hired to find culprit in White House cocaine ...
  14. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuits
  15. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Greene out as Freedom Caucus regroups
  17. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  18. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
Load more