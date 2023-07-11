Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat

The general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters hit UPS Tuesday for its “underpaid” and “overworked” employees, responding to a Twitter thread from the company about the benefits of working part time.

“They’re rightfully demanding what they’re owed,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in the tweet. “It’s time for your company to do right by the #Teamsters and our members’ families. 20 days to pay up.”

His comments come amid high tensions between the Teamsters and UPS. Negotiations on a new contract between the two collapsed last week as the July 31 set date — when the current contract expires — for a Teamsters strike inches closer.

Other responses to the thread included Twitter users’ complaints with the company’s heat regulation in their trucks and a screenshot of an article reporting on UPS’s financial misdeeds.