trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat

by Tara Suter - 07/11/23 8:01 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 07/11/23 8:01 PM ET

The general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters hit UPS Tuesday for its “underpaid” and “overworked” employees, responding to a Twitter thread from the company about the benefits of working part time.

“They’re rightfully demanding what they’re owed,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in the tweet. “It’s time for your company to do right by the #Teamsters and our members’ families. 20 days to pay up.”

His comments come amid high tensions between the Teamsters and UPS. Negotiations on a new contract between the two collapsed last week as the July 31 set date — when the current contract expires — for a Teamsters strike inches closer. 

Other responses to the thread included Twitter users’ complaints with the company’s heat regulation in their trucks and a screenshot of an article reporting on UPS’s financial misdeeds

Tags labor unions Sean O'Brien Sean O’Brien Teamsters UPS ups strike

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  3. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  4. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  5. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  6. FBI director to testify as GOP’s skepticism reaches fever pitch
  7. Democrats want DOJ to turn over info on Barr, Durham trip to Italy
  8. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  9. DOJ won’t consider Trump immune in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit
  10. A record share of Americans is living alone
  11. Segment of Manchin-backed pipeline blocked despite inclusion in debt limit bill
  12. Tucker Carlson hosting first GOP presidential forum — without Trump
  13. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  14. Landslide forces evacuations, sends homes into canyon in Southern California 
  15. McConnell denounces white supremacy in response to Tuberville controversy
  16. Study: COVID spread from deer to humans multiple times
  17. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  18. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
Load more