Writers Guild, SAG-AFTRA file grievance against NBCUniversal, claiming ‘illegal conduct’

Hollywood’s two striking unions filed identical complaints Tuesday against NBCUniversal with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that the studio has blocked the public sidewalk where they are allowed to picket.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is nearing three months of striking and SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ guild, began a strike Friday — both attempting to gain wage increases and better working conditions for their members.

The complaints allege that NBCUniversal has blocked the sidewalk in front of its studios due to construction, preventing picketers from marching. The studio has also refused to provide barriers to create a protected sidewalk on the street while construction continues, the WGA complaint states.

The blocked sidewalk “forc[ed] picketers to patrol in busy streets with significant car traffic where two picketers have already been struck by a car,” according to the WGA complaint.

NBCUniversal denied wrongdoing in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We strongly believe that the company has fulfilled our legal obligations under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) and we will cooperate with respect to any inquiries by the National Labor Relations Board on this issue,” the company said.

“While we understand the timing of our multi-year construction project has created challenges for demonstrators, we continue to work with public agencies to increase access. We support the unions’ rights to demonstrate safely.”

This is the first time since 1960 that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are striking at the same time. The action has already halted nearly all production work in the entire industry.

Both unions are striking for higher wages, claiming that the rise of streaming shows and movies have severely reduced residual payments.

“It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we have no choice,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said Thursday announcing the strike. “We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us.”