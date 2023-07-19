trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

American Airlines flight attendants move closer to strike

by Nick Robertson - 07/19/23 9:51 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/19/23 9:51 AM ET
FILE -American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. Airlines facing a pilot shortage are boosting pay. The CEO of American Airlines said Thursday, June 30, 2022 that his airline has offered to raise pilot wages by nearly 17% through the end of 2024.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

American Airlines flight attendants will hold a strike vote starting this month, their union announced Tuesday.

The vote will begin July 28 and end August 29, with the result announced the next day. More than 26,000 flight attendants are seeking wage increases in a new contract with the airline.

“Flight Attendants are ready for an agreement that respects our contributions to the success of this carrier,” Association of Professional Flight Attendants President Julie Hedrick said in a statement.

“Our contract became amendable in 2019, and American’s Flight Attendants have not received cost-of-living increases or any other quality-of-life improvements, even as they played an essential part in keeping American in the skies both during and after the pandemic,” she added.

The union has called upon federal mediators to assist in finding a compromise deal with the airline. If mediators can not make a deal, the union would be able to strike after 30 days, if the vote passes.

Flight attendants are seeking a 35-percent, one-time wage increase, a 6-percent annual raise and increased benefits.

“That a strike authorization vote is even being put before our membership should concern American Airlines and those who invest in and fly our airline,” Hedrick said.

American Airlines flies about 6,700 flights per day to more than 350 destinations worldwide, according to the company.

In May, American Airlines pilots authorized a strike, as their own union negotiates a new contract with the airline.

The labor action comes as multiple other industries have started or are considering large-scale strikes. 

Hollywood actors joined writers on picket lines last week, and the Teamsters Union is planning strike action against UPS and long-haul trucking company Yellow. United Auto Workers has also threatened a strike amid its own contract negotiations with car manufacturers.

Tags airlines american airlines flight attendants strike labor labor unions strike action

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  2. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  3. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  4. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  5. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit over 30M views in 12 hours
  6. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  7. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  8. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  9. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  10. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  11. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  12. IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe: live coverage
  13. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  14. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
  15. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  16. These House Democrats voted against pro-Israel resolution after Jayapal comments
  17. The world is burning from a record heat wave. GOP presidential candidates are ...
  18. Former Trump deputy AG: Special counsel ‘not an agent of the deep state’ 
Load more