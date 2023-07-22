trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

AMC’s plan to charge more for ‘preferred’ seats no longer coming to a theater near you

by Matt Adams - 07/22/23 9:43 PM ET
by Matt Adams - 07/22/23 9:43 PM ET

(WXIN) – AMC’s plan to charge different prices depending on where moviegoers sit is no longer coming to a theater near you.

The movie theater chain had announced its “Sightline” program in February, which introduced a three-tiered pricing system for charging moviegoers different prices based on where they chose to sit. The “prime” seats were the most expensive.

AMC Theatres launched the initiative in three markets, and had planned to roll it out nationwide by the end of 2023.

The company has instead decided to scrap the idea outright, referring to Sightline as a “pilot test program” in an update released Thursday.

The company said consumers didn’t change their behavior enough to warrant making Sightline pricing permanent.

Discounting front seats didn’t make them more attractive to movie fans and charging more for the “best seats” didn’t stop anyone from choosing them.

Effectively, people sat where they usually sat, regardless of the price.

“More than 3 out of every 4 guests who previously sat in the Preferred Sightline section continued to choose Preferred Sightline seating, even with a slight up-charge,” according to an AMC press release. “And about 9 out of every 10 such guests continued to buy tickets at AMC Theatres, either sitting in the Preferred Sightline section or elsewhere in the theatre.”

The theater chain will test a new strategy to make front-row seats more attractive: replacing them with large lounge-style seating areas. According to AMC, the recliners will allow moviegoers to lie all the way back, making it easier for them to see the action when seated closer to the screen without straining their necks.

The theater chain will bring the new concept to select markets starting in “late 2023.”

Tags AMC movie theater

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  2. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  3. Federal judge strikes down Arizona law limiting recording of police as ...
  4. Most voters think DOJ indictments add drama, but will hurt Trump: poll
  5. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  6. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  7. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
  8. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  9. Sunday shows preview: Trump hit with new legal woes as 2024 inches closer
  10. Pence in New Hampshire says he’s ‘not interested in trading insults’ with ...
  11. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  12. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  13. These politicians are fueling talk of late-entry 2024 bids
  14. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  15. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  16. Is Zelensky’s ‘ungrateful’ act causing him to lose his luster?
  17. Tulsi Gabbard pushes back against Jack White’s anti-Trump comment 
  18. DeSantis claims White House ‘obsessed with Florida’ after Black history ...
Load more