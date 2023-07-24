5 big questions about the ‘summer of strikes’

Surging labor activity across the U.S. is laying the groundwork for the “summer of strikes,” as hundreds of thousands of workers get ready to hit the picket line.

After more than two years of rising prices and corporate profits, workers across major industries are taking a stand for better compensation and working conditions.

5 things to know about the UPS Teamsters talks as strike deadline nears

In recovery from the pandemic and as a result of high inflation, companies like UPS have been raking in record profits with $11.5 billion in net income in 2022.

Yet as the costs of housing and goods rise, wages haven’t kept up for most workers. Unionized workers are now calling for their fair share.

Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle

Here are five big questions about the strike underway and those that could be ahead.

Who is on strike now?

Meredith Stiehm, left, president of Writers Guild of America West, and Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, take part in a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

The exit of three “Oppenheimer” stars from their London premiere July 13 marked the beginning of a strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), following failed last-minute negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

They joined the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May, marking their first simultaneous strike since 1960.

Thousands of unionized workers may be close behind.

Who is threatening to strike?

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit in 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The United Auto Workers (UAW) kicked off negotiations with the Big Three automakers this week to secure a contract before their Sept. 14 deadline. However, UAW president Shawn Fain has said that auto workers should be “ready to strike” in order to attain larger concessions from General Motors (GM), Stellantis and Ford.

UAW Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock echoed Fain’s sentiments, saying that the union is financially ready to strike if need be.

“Our strike fund is very healthy. We are going strong into these talks, and in the event of a potential strike, we’ll be ready,” Mock told workers during a Wednesday meeting.

“We feel good about being able to take care of our members’ needs,” she continued.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters shares similar sentiments as contract negotiations with UPS remain stagnant.

More than 340,000 drivers, warehouse workers and other employees are authorized to strike if the Teamsters and UPS can’t strike a new deal before their current contract expires July 31. The strike would be one of the largest in U.S. history.

American Airlines flight attendants also announced Tuesday they will be holding a strike authorization vote from July 28 to Aug. 29.

This comes after American Airlines pilots authorized their own strike in May and reached a tentative agreement. The pilots, however, are reconsidering after United Airlines pilots secured an agreement with better pay.

In what has been deemed by some to be the “Summer of Strikes,” other unions and movements like the Fight for $15 — which advocates for a $15 federal minimum wage — are taking advantage of the moment and momentum.

“Hollywood’s actors and writers, along with hospitality workers across Los Angeles, have shown the world the power that comes from uniting across an industry to make demands for better pay and working conditions,” Angelica Hernandez, a member of California’s Fight for $15 steering committee, told LAist.

“Fast-food workers are thinking big too — uniting across LA and California to demand a seat at the table with global corporations like McDonald’s to find solutions to the low pay, violence and harassment and more plaguing the industry.”

While other labor battles are heating up, the possibility of a Broadway strike is decreasing. A tentative agreement between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and management was reached Thursday, just after a strike authorization vote, though the agreement will still need to be ratified by union members.

What do workers want?

UPS workers “practice picket” at Teamsters Local 804, outside of a UPS facility on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company’s workers broke down early Wednesday with each side blaming the other for walking away from talks. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

The actors of SAG-AFTRA are striking for higher wages and better compensation for streaming shows and movies. They are also hoping to secure regulations on the use of artificial intelligence without an actor’s consent.

UAW workers are hoping to ride the wave of progress, or at least insulate themselves from potential layoffs driven by the emerging electric vehicle market. They are also fighting to end pay tiers and to restore cost of living adjustments and fair pay.

Biden meets with United Auto Workers president while group withholds 2024 endorsement

According to a UAW strike support letter, Ford, GM and Stellantis made $250 billion in North American profits over the last 10 years. Workers claim they haven’t gotten their fair share.

Teamsters feel the same way, as they fight with UPS over wages, benefits, workplace protections and compensation for workers. The union previously secured commitments from UPS to end a dual-tier wage system and forced overtime on workers’ days off.

American Airlines flight attendants are similarly bargaining for a one-time 35 percent wage increase, a 6 percent annual raise and increased benefits. Federal mediators have been called on to assist in finding a compromise with the airline. If no deal is reached and a strike is authorized, the union could strike after 30 days.

Striking hotel workers rally outside The L.A. Grand Hotel Downtown, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

How are businesses responding?

Jodi Tinson, senior manager for North America media relations and content at Stellantis, said they have a “long history” of working together and intend to continue that partnership with UAW.

“Our focus will be on negotiating a contract that will ensure our future competitiveness in today’s rapidly changing global market and preserve good wages and benefits that recognize the contributions of our represented workforce,” Tinson said.

“Together, we must approach these negotiations with open minds and a willingness to roll up our sleeves to find solutions that will result in a contract that is competitive in the market, provides a path to the middle class for our employees and meets the needs of our customers.”

Ford and GM have yet to respond to requests for comment.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios and production companies such as Netflix, NBCUniversal and Paramount/CBS — did not echo similar sentiments in response to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Netflix subscriber growth skyrockets amid strike, password sharing crackdown

“A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life,” wrote AMPTP in their response to the called strike.

“The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”

UPS, on the other hand, is taking action, training nonunion workers to avoid a labor disruption should the Teamsters go on strike.

Who could be affected by these strikes?

Though the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes will only impact union members working in film and TV studios, it has also impacted the content available for consumption.

Many late-night shows have gone on hiatus, and shows like “Euphoria” and “Stranger Things” have delayed production until an agreement is reached.

Although UPS told The Hill it has “contingency plans” in place for both its products and potentially striking workers, a strike by Teamsters is likely to delay packages, prompt higher shipping costs from other companies or create a supply chain disruption similar to the pandemic, according to Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation.