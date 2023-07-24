trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

FedEx pilots’ deal talks with company falter

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/24/23 8:18 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/24/23 8:18 PM ET
The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Unionized FedEx pilots rejected a tentative agreement with the company on Monday as talks between the union and company falter.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said Monday that FedEx pilots rejected the agreement with the company by a vote of 57 percent to 43 percent, but did not specify why the deal was rejected.

The Hill reached out to ALPA for additional comment.

FedEx said Monday it is “disappointed” in the result, but noted the vote has “no impact,” on the company’s services.

The union said negotiations will continue under the supervision of the National Mediation Board, noting there is no time requirement for this to happen.

“FedEx pilots remain unified and that will drive a new path that will help produce an agreement that all FedEx pilots will be proud to support,” said FedEx ALPA chair Capt. Chris Norman in a statement.

Norman said union members will “regroup and prepare for the next steps,” while FedEx ALPA leadership will set a timeline for “assessing pilot group priorities moving forward.”

The failed agreement between FedEx and unionized pilots comes as a potential strike by unionized United Parcel Service workers looms closer. Contract negotiations have failed to result in a deal between shipping giant UPS and the UPS Teamsters, which represents over half of the company’s workers. If the parties cannot agree on a new contract by the end of July, tens of thousands of workers have voted to go on strike to fight for better benefits and working conditions.

ALPA touts itself as the world’s largest airline pilot union, representing dozens of pilot groups including those from United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Air Canada, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines and Breeze Airways.

Earlier this month, United Airlines said it reached an agreement with the union to raise pilot pay by up to 40 percent over four years.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Air Line Pilots Association FedEx United Airlines UNITED PARCEL SERVICE UPS ups strike

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  2. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  3. Boebert apologizes ‘for appearance’ of disrespecting Uvalde victims
  4. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  5. Romney calls on GOP donors to pressure noncompetitive Trump rivals to drop out
  6. Obamas’ former chef found dead near their Martha’s Vineyard home
  7. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  8. Trump blasts Senate GOP for lack of action on Biden
  9. Former NYPD commissioner turning over documents to Georgia election workers ...
  10. Youngkin approval rating at record high amid 2024 speculation
  11. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  12. Carlee Russell admits to hoax, issues apology after nationwide search
  13. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  14. Trump rages over legal problems on Truth Social
  15. GOP braces for Republican vs. Republican spending fight in House
  16. Club for Growth walks back from plan to support Rosendale in Montana Senate race
  17. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  18. 5 things to know about the battle over Alabama’s congressional maps
Load more