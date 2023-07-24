FedEx pilots’ deal talks with company falter

Unionized FedEx pilots rejected a tentative agreement with the company on Monday as talks between the union and company falter.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said Monday that FedEx pilots rejected the agreement with the company by a vote of 57 percent to 43 percent, but did not specify why the deal was rejected.

The Hill reached out to ALPA for additional comment.

FedEx said Monday it is “disappointed” in the result, but noted the vote has “no impact,” on the company’s services.

The union said negotiations will continue under the supervision of the National Mediation Board, noting there is no time requirement for this to happen.

“FedEx pilots remain unified and that will drive a new path that will help produce an agreement that all FedEx pilots will be proud to support,” said FedEx ALPA chair Capt. Chris Norman in a statement.

Norman said union members will “regroup and prepare for the next steps,” while FedEx ALPA leadership will set a timeline for “assessing pilot group priorities moving forward.”

The failed agreement between FedEx and unionized pilots comes as a potential strike by unionized United Parcel Service workers looms closer. Contract negotiations have failed to result in a deal between shipping giant UPS and the UPS Teamsters, which represents over half of the company’s workers. If the parties cannot agree on a new contract by the end of July, tens of thousands of workers have voted to go on strike to fight for better benefits and working conditions.

ALPA touts itself as the world’s largest airline pilot union, representing dozens of pilot groups including those from United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Air Canada, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines and Breeze Airways.

Earlier this month, United Airlines said it reached an agreement with the union to raise pilot pay by up to 40 percent over four years.

The Associated Press contributed.