trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire

by Aris Folley - 07/25/23 12:02 PM ET
by Aris Folley - 07/25/23 12:02 PM ET
FILE - Delivery vehicles remain idle outside a UPS depot, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE – Delivery vehicles remain idle outside a UPS depot, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced Wednesday a tentative collective bargaining agreement — just days before their current contract was set to lapse.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement.

“This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”

The company said the five-year agreement would cover “Teamsters-represented employees in small-package roles and is subject to voting and ratification by union members.”

–Developing

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  2. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  3. Musk explains Twitter rebranding, vows to add features
  4. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  5. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  6. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  7. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  8. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  9. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  10. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  11. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  12. Female Democratic lawmakers team up with VoteVets to knock Tuberville hold on ...
  13. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  14. Romney calls on GOP donors to pressure noncompetitive Trump rivals to drop out
  15. Youngkin approval rating at record high amid 2024 speculation
  16. Biden dog Commander bit multiple Secret Service officers: report
  17. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  18. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
Load more