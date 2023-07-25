UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire

UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced Wednesday a tentative collective bargaining agreement — just days before their current contract was set to lapse.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement.

“This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”

The company said the five-year agreement would cover “Teamsters-represented employees in small-package roles and is subject to voting and ratification by union members.”

