UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced Wednesday a tentative collective bargaining agreement — just days before their current contract was set to lapse.
“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement.
“This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”
The company said the five-year agreement would cover “Teamsters-represented employees in small-package roles and is subject to voting and ratification by union members.”
–Developing
