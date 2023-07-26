trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

California AG investigating Tesla over autopilot safety, marketing: reports

by Nick Robertson - 07/26/23 9:48 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/26/23 9:48 PM ET
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. U.S. automobile safety regulators are zeroing in on changes that Tesla has made to its Autopilot partially automated driving system, including how it makes sure drivers pay attention and how it detects and responds to objects. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
FILE – Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. U.S. automobile safety regulators are zeroing in on changes that Tesla has made to its Autopilot partially automated driving system, including how it makes sure drivers pay attention and how it detects and responds to objects. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

The state of California is investigating the safety of Tesla’s autopilot technology amid complaints from customers and company employees, according to reports from CNBC and other outlets on Wednesday.

The complaints are related to so-called “phantom braking” issues in Tesla Model 3 cars, where the vehicle’s autopilot driving function suddenly causes it to stop in the middle of the road. The “Phantom braking” trend in Tesla models prompted a federal investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in early 2022.

Tesla owner Greg Webster reported the issue to the FTC in 2022, and a California attorney general’s office employee reached out to Webster about the issue earlier this year, CNBC reported.

In addition to the safety risks of an autopilot vehicle stopping quickly on a highway, Webster also said he felt misled by Tesla’s advertising, which is marketed as “full self driving.”

Despite being advertised as such, Tesla autopilot is not a fully autonomous driving system, which industry experts categorize as Level 3. Tesla’s system is Level 2, which requires a driver at the wheel ready to pick up driving at any time.

“Tesla should offer customers the option to receive a full refund of Autopilot features if they are unsatisfied with the product,” Webster told CNBC. “We bought a full autonomy product, and we received a driver monitoring product with partial autonomy.”

Tesla Model 3 vehicles use “Tesla Vision” camera technology to detect the roadway ahead of the vehicle and any objects that may be in the road. That’s a new, different technology from the industry standard of radar, which is common among other auto manufacturers.

More than 750 people have complained of braking issues as of mid-2022.

Tesla has not publicly acknowledged the California investigation, and The Hill has reached out to the automaker for comment.

Tags auto industry autopilot California self-driving Tesla tesla safety

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  2. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  3. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  4. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  5. Scary moment for McConnell raises questions for GOP
  6. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
  7. UFO whistleblower makes explosive claims, but wary of divulging details
  8. Fed hikes interest rates to 22-year high after brief pause
  9. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  10. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  11. Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security
  12. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  13. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  14. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  15. Scaramucci: Trump wants Congress to ‘gaslight people’ on his behalf
  16. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  17. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  18. Are UFOs a national security risk? Hearing puts Pentagon on notice
Load more