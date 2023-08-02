trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Trump indictment ‘nonevent’ for markets, experts say

by Taylor Giorno - 08/02/23 1:01 PM ET
by Taylor Giorno - 08/02/23 1:01 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump greets people after speaking at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

While former President Trump’s latest indictment rocked political and media circles Tuesday evening, the news was likely not a factor in market losses Wednesday morning.

“A fundamental market tenet is that market prices are based on expectations, not realizations. The Trump indictment was widely anticipated, so while a seismic event politically, it really isn’t a major event with respect to capital markets,” Robert Johnson, a finance professor at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business, told The Hill.

The indictment, filed shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, alleges Trump conspired to overturn the 2020 election results. 

The former president falsely claimed he won the presidential election in the run-up to and after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day Congress was slated to certify the results.

“It can be said that the market weathered [Jan. 6] very well, but how the democracy weathers that is an entirely different question, which does have huge implications for our economy and standard of living in this country,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst and Washington bureau chief at Bankrate, told The Hill in a phone interview.

The Trump indictment was a “nonevent” for the market, JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America, the parent company of the brokerage tastytrade, told The Hill.

“The market is much more concerned with the downgrade of the U.S. by Fitch,” Kinahan wrote.

Fitch surprised many investors when it downgraded the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+ on Tuesday evening, citing the rising national debt and repeated debt ceiling standoffs.

On Wednesday morning, the Nasdaq dropped 2.4 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 was down 1.3 percent, CNBC reported.

American political instability reflected in part by the Jan. 6 insurrection factored into the downgrade, Richard Francis, a senior director at Fitch, told Reuters.

Michael Arone, a managing director of State Street Global Advisors, told Yahoo! Finance he predicted markets will largely ignore the Trump indictments until the election — and potential trial dates — grows closer.

“Until we get more clarity in terms of the implications of the outcome here, I think the market will mostly ignore a lot of the politics,” Arone said.

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Robert Johnson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ raises conflict of interest issues with Walt Nauta’s attorney in ...
  2. Capitol Police respond to possible active shooter; Senate staff told to shelter ...
  3. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  4. 5 revelations from Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment
  5. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  6. What to know about the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  7. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  8. 4 things to know as full enforcement of incandescent bulb ban begins
  9. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  10. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  11. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  12. Fox News execs met with Trump on indictment day, asking him to come to debate
  13. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  14. High school boys are trending conservative
  15. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  16. Durbin fires back at Alito over SCOTUS ethics: ‘Not the 101st member’ of ...
  17. 5 takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election
  18. Yet another Hunter ‘bombshell’ is a dud
Load more