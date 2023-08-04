trending:

Business

Thousands of baby monitors recalled over burn risks

by Tara Suter - 08/04/23 12:45 PM ET
Philips Avent is recalling more than 13,000 baby monitors because of lithium-ion batteries found to overheat when charging, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Thursday.

The CPSC said the baby monitory model can pose “a risk of burns and property damage” because of the issue. It warned consumers of the monitors to “immediately stop” the use of the devices. 

“The recalled baby monitors include models SCD630 and SCD843 only, manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019,” the CPSC said in its recall announcement. “The model numbers and production date codes, in day-month-year format, are located on the bottom of the Parent Unit. The monitors and camera are white. Philips Avent is printed on the front.”

The announcement also stated Philips, the manufacturer of the monitors, has received “23 reports” of the monitors overheating in Europe, but none in the U.S.

Philips has photos of the affected devices on its website to help consumers identify them.

“If your product is not affected, you do not need to take any further action,” Philips said in its announcement of the recall on its website. “We want to reassure you that the product you have at hand is safe to use and is not impacted by the replacement action. All the other baby monitors make use of a different type of battery.”

