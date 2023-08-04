Hyundai, Kia to tell owners of recalled vehicles to park outside, citing fire risk

Hyundai and Kia will tell owners of certain models of their cars to park outside due to the risk of fire from their electric oil pump assembly.

“The electronic controller for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components that can cause the pump to overheat,” according to letters to both companies confirming details about the recall by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Models affected include certain 2023 Kia Souls, 2024 Hyundai Elantras and 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisades, according to the NHTSA letters. The letter says owners will be notified via mail of the recall of the more than 90,000 vehicles in late September.

“Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete,” the letters read. “Dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller, as necessary, free of charge.”