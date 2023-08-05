trending:

Business

Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 

by Tara Suter - 08/05/23 11:19 AM ET
Wells Fargo customers are reporting the disappearance of direct deposits in their accounts.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, users complained about their disappearing funds. One bank customer said they saw the news about the problem right as they noticed their deposits weren’t in their account.

“Right before this popped up in the news I saw that my deposits weren’t in my account,” their tweet read. “I was trying to pay bills and none would go through. This is so unacceptable.”

The company responded in a statement to CNN that a “limited amount” of their customers are experiencing the disappearing deposits. They said most of them were “resolved” and that they would fix the problem soon. 

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” the bank’s statement reads.

In recent years, Wells Fargo faced multiple controversies, ranging from policies that resulted in the wrongful foreclosing of homes to the illegal repossession of vehicles.

In 2016, the company faced a massive scandal because the opening of millions of fake bank and credit cards for sales boosts by its employees. 

