trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets

by Adam Barnes - 08/07/23 4:01 PM ET
by Adam Barnes - 08/07/23 4:01 PM ET
MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: A for-sale sign is seen in front of a home on September 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. A National Association of Realtors survey showed pending home sales rose 8.8% in August compared with July, reaching a record-high pace. Reports indicate that low mortgage rates have helped fuel the buying spree. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Home prices are ticking up again and reaching new highs in many markets across the country, according to a new report.  

Prices grew by 0.8 percent in June after slowing for more than a year, pushing prices to record levels in around 60 percent of the nation’s major housing markets, according to the report from Black Knight.

Overall, annual price growth was greatest in markets in the Midwest and northeast regions of the U.S., while the strongest price growth was seen in Hartford, Conn., Seattle and San Jose. 

Median home prices in the pandemic-era boomtown Austin fell furthest below their 2022 peak, the report revealed.    

“We’ve been noting for some months that the recent rate of home price gains would have a lagging, but significant, impact on the annual rate of appreciation,” Black Knight Vice President of Enterprise Research Andy Walden said in a statement. 

“Well, June marked that inflection point. Not only has the Black Knight HPI reached a new record high – on both seasonally adjusted and non-adjusted bases – but 60% of major markets have done so as well, Walden added.

Recent price growth bolstered by a lack of homes for sale has enabled homeowners to recoup a substantial portion of the equity lost last year when high mortgage rates cooled off the once hot housing market.

Total equity exceeded $16 trillion in June, the report showed, giving the average mortgage holder $199,000 in equity. This is up from the first quarter of the year but down from $207,000 at the same time last year.   

“Rising home prices have boosted homeowner equity levels as well, which had been retreating from their 2022 highs not very long ago,” Walden continued. “In fact, despite total outstanding mortgage debt topping $13T for the first time in history, much of the decline in equity we’d tracked since last year’s peak has since been recovered.” 

Tags Black Knight Home prices homeownership Housing Housing costs housing market housing prices mortgage rates

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  2. Trump seeks latitude in sharing evidence in Jan. 6 case with ...
  3. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  4. America’s white majority is aging out
  5. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  6. Legal experts predict Supreme Court won’t spare Trump from trial and verdict 
  7. Lawyer at center of Trump election plot asks California judge to postpone ...
  8. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  9. Federal workers told to leave early as severe weather threatens DC, Northeast
  10. EPA is ignoring the glaring problem with dirty electric vehicles
  11. McConnell heckled with chants of ‘retire’ at Kentucky event 
  12. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  13. Alabama riverboat brawl: Authorities promise justice, issue arrest warrants
  14. Trump legal team singles out Biden’s ‘Dark Brandon’ post as capitalizing ...
  15. Trump says protective order would impinge on his free speech
  16. Map: Does your drinking water contain ‘forever chemicals’?
  17. Can a Mega Millions jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  18. Sofia Kinzinger presses Pence to be more truthful about Trump
Load more