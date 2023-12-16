trending:

Quaker’s Chewy granola bars recalled for salmonella risk

by Tara Suter - 12/16/23 1:09 PM ET
382816 02: The Quaker Oats man logo in displayed in Quaker Oats Co.”s headquarters December 4, 2000 in Chicago. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

The Quaker Oats Company is recalling some granola bars and granola-based cereals due to the risk of salmonella.

The company announced it was recalling the products Friday. It said it has “received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall.”

Quaker reassured consumers in its announcement that it had informed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the actions it took related to the recall.

The recall was also posted on the FDA’s website, an action the FDA takes “whenever a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert,” as “a public service” to consumers.

“Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain,” the Quaker announcement reads. “In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.”

Recalled Quaker products include the Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack and the Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack, according to the Quaker announcement.

The announcement comes slightly more than a month after some pet foods were recalled following salmonella infections found in infants who ingested the products.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state partners, is investigating seven human cases of Salmonella Kiambu infection potentially associated with pet food made by Mid America Pet Food,” the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said at the time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says symptoms of salmonella infection “usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.”“However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection and others experience symptoms for several weeks,” the CDC says on an informational page about salmonella.

