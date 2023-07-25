trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases

by PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press - 07/25/23 10:19 AM ET
by PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press - 07/25/23 10:19 AM ET
Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks, left, sit on display with Wrangler sports-utility vehicles at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. On Tuesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for July. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks, left, sit on display with Wrangler sports-utility vehicles at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. On Tuesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for July. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence shot to the highest level in two years this month as inflationary pressures eased and the American economy continued to show resilience in the face of dramatically higher interest rates.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index rose to 117 in July from a revised 110.1 in June. The gauge beat the 110.5 that economists had expected and was the highest since July 2021.

The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both improved in July. The future expectations index rose to 88.3 in July, clearing the recession threshold of 80 recorded in June.

Economists closely monitor Americans’ spirits because consumer spending accounts for around 70% of U.S. economic activity. The Conference Board index fell more or less steadily from mid-2021 to mid-2022 as surging prices ate into household budgets.

But confidence has come back, in fits and starts, over the past year as inflation eased in the face of 10 interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Fed policymakers are expected to raise their benchmark rate again Wednesday to the highest level in 22 years.

The U.S. economy — the world’s largest — has proved surprisingly resilient in the face of sharply higher borrowing costs. Employers are adding a strong 278,000 jobs a month so far this year; and at 3.6% in June, the unemployment rate is not far off a half-century low.

Tumbling inflation and sturdy hiring have raised hopes the Fed just might pull off a so-called soft landing — slowing the economy just enough to tame inflation without tipping the United States into recession.

“Expectations for the next six months improved materially, reflecting greater confidence about future business conditions and job availability,” said Dana Peterson, the Conference Board’s chief economist. “This likely reveals consumers’ belief that labor market conditions will remain favorable.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  2. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  3. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  4. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  5. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  6. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  7. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  8. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  9. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  10. White House condemns Fox host’s Holocaust comments 
  11. Federal court blocks Biden rule limiting asylum
  12. Ohio abortion ballot measure meets signature requirement for November
  13. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  14. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  15. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  16. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  17. DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset
  18. Great job, Mr. President! Time to retire.
Load more