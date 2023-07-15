trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

United Airlines agrees to give union pilots big pay raises

by DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press - 07/15/23 8:20 PM ET
by DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press - 07/15/23 8:20 PM ET
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE – A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years.

The union valued the agreement at about $10 billion. It followed more than four years of tumultuous bargaining that included picketing and talk of a strike vote.

The deal reflects the leverage enjoyed by labor groups, especially pilots, as airline revenue soars on the strong recovery in travel.

The Air Line Pilots Association said the agreement, which is subject to a ratification vote, would put United pilots on par with counterparts at Delta Air Lines, who approved a pay-raising deal earlier this year.

The union said the agreement includes substantial increases in pay, retirement benefits and job security.

At least on pay, the deal appears far better than one that United pilots rejected last November.

Once the deal is approved, pilots will get immediate wage-rate increases of 13.8% to 18.7%, depending on the type of plane they fly, followed by four smaller annual raises, according to a summary on the union’s website.

Over the course of the contract, pilot pay would rise 34.5% to 40.2%.

Garth Thompson, chair of the United pilots’ union, called it an “historic agreement” that was made possible by the resolve of the 16,000 pilots.

In a statement on the LinkedIn social media site, CEO Scott Kirby said, “We promised our world-class pilots the industry-leading contract they deserve, and we’re pleased to have reached an agreement with ALPA on it.”

Pilots at American Airlines are scheduled to begin voting July 24 on an offer that includes average cumulative raises of 41.5% over four years. Southwest Airlines pilots are still negotiating. American and Southwest have independent unions, while pilots at Delta and United are represented by ALPA.

The unions believe they are in strong bargaining position with airlines, which took $54 billion in federal aid to help get through the pandemic, booming because of a resurgence in travel. The number of people flying in the U.S. is roughly back to pre-pandemic levels.

This week, Delta reported a record quarterly profit of more than $1.8 billion and record revenue during the April-through-June period that includes the first part of summer travel season. United is scheduled to report results Wednesday, and analysts expect the airline to post a profit of more than $1.3 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Tags Air Line Pilots Association Union United Airlines

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  4. Christie pushes back on Trump: Indictment was based on former president’s ...
  5. Supreme Court’s shift to right poses risk to LGBTQ rights
  6. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  7. McCaul 'very confident' NDAA will be a bipartisan bill 
  8. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  9. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  10. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  11. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  12. Trump calls RFK Jr. ‘a very smart person’
  13. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  14. Mark Kelly ‘concerned’ about impact of No Labels on Biden campaign 
  15. What to know about aspartame following the WHO’s assessment
  16. Duckorth, Sullivan agree NATO expansion into Asia is inevitable
  17. Trump says 2024 running mate could be one of his primary opponents
  18. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
Load more