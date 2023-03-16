trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Budget

Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 

by Alexander Bolton - 03/16/23 3:45 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 03/16/23 3:45 PM ET
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) arrives to Capitol for votes regarding nominations on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) abruptly cut off Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a hearing Thursday and declared, “That’s a lie,” when Yellen said that President Biden is ready to work with Congress on reforming Social Security.  

“What, doesn’t the president care?” Cassidy asked during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Biden’s budget.  

“He cares very deeply,” Yellen answered. 

“Then where is his plan?” Cassidy interjected. 

“He stands ready to work with Congress…” Yellen began answering when Cassidy cut her off. 

“That’s a lie,” Cassidy exclaimed.  

“Because when a bipartisan group of senators has repeatedly requested to meet with him about Social [Security] so that someone who is a current beneficiary will not see her benefits cut by 24 percent, we have not heard anything on our request,” Cassidy said.  

That heated interaction prompted Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) to step in and admonish Cassidy for breaching Senate decorum.  

“I would just caution colleagues, we’ve got plenty of differences around here but accusing witnesses of lying is over the line,” Wyden said.  

Cassidy softened a bit and explained that he wasn’t accusing Yellen of lying but repeating a talking point that didn’t match reality.  

“I accept that, and I did not mean that for the Madam Secretary who is merely saying that which she’s been told, I’m saying it for an empiric observation — when the president says he’s ready to meet, then he’s turned down…” the Louisiana senator started to explain before Wyden cut him off.  

“The time of the gentlemen is expired. Accusing witnesses of lying is over the line,” Wyden repeated tersely.  

Cassidy later insisted to reporters that he did not call Yellen a liar. 

“I didn’t call her a liar. She’s got talking points. She was told that the president has said that. Just because she’s reporting what she was told the president said, that’s not making me call her a liar,” Cassidy.  

“Whoever gave that talking point either doesn’t know that there’s been multiple attempts to speak to [Biden,] or knows it and decided it’s better pub[licity] to say something different,” he said. 

Asked if he expected the hearing to be so tense, Cassidy pointed out that Biden has called for nearly $5 trillion in tax increases without proposing “a dime” in new funding for Social Security, referring to the budget plan the White House sent to Congress last week.  

Tags Biden Bill Cassidy Janet Yellen Ron Wyden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Budget News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. French president raises retirement age without vote — Where does the issue ...
  3. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  4. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  5. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  6. New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
  7. First Republic Bank getting bailed out by large banks in $30 billion plan
  8. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  9. US says video of jet-drone encounter ‘decimates the Russian lie’
  10. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  11. Grand jury heard another recording of Trump pressuring Georgia official: report
  12. Trains derail in Arizona, Washington state
  13. Taxpayer advocate urges Congress to reconsider $80 billion IRS funding boost
  14. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  15. Kentucky lawmakers pass bill to make state a Second Amendment sanctuary
  16. Bipartisan dinner soothes Harris-Warren tensions
  17. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  18. Anglers catch probable great white shark in Alabama
Load more

Video

See all Video