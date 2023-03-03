trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Domestic Taxes

Here are the states where residents will pay the biggest share of their income in taxes this year

by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech - 03/03/23 3:05 PM ET
by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech - 03/03/23 3:05 PM ET
Getty

Massachusetts and Oregon residents will pay the largest share of their income in taxes this spring, according to a new study from the personal finance site FinanceBuzz.  

The average American will pay 19.68 percent of their income in taxes this year, but residents in 24 states face a tax burden that is higher than the national average, the study found.  

Massachusetts residents filing as individuals can expect to pay 24.07 percent of their income in taxes this year, while couples filing jointly will pay 23.47 percent.  

This steep tax burden is in part due to the Bay State having the highest individual median income in the country — $72,321.  

“This puts many Massachusetts residents into higher tax brackets where more significant portions of their income are taxed at higher rates,” the study states.  

Meanwhile, Floridians and Tennesseans will pay the smallest percentage of their income in taxes this year, with residents in both states who file as individuals set to part with 15.67 percent of their 2022 income in taxes.  

Florida and Tennessee residents’ lower tax burdens are due in part to neither state charging state-level income tax, the study noted.

There are at least seven states in the U.S. that do not have state-level income tax, including Florida and Tennessee. But those states usually make up for lack of individual income tax by charging higher property or sales tax.  

Here are the 10 states where people will pay the highest share of their income in taxes: 

  1. Massachusetts (24.07%) 
  2. Oregon (23.48%) 
  3. Connecticut (23.37%) 
  4. Maryland (22.85%) 
  5. New York (22.70%) 
  6. Hawaii (22.66%) 
  7. Virginia (22.20%) 
  8. New Jersey (22.10%) 
  9. Minnesota (21.94%) 
  10. Illinois (21.50%) 

Here are the states where people will pay the smallest share of their income in taxes: 

  1. Florida (15.67%) 
  2. Tennessee (15.67%) 
  3. South Dakota (15.80%) 
  4. Nevada (15.93%) 
  5. Wyoming (15.99%) 
  6. Texas (16.01%) 
  7. North Dakota (16.71%) 
  8. Alaska (17.10%) 
  9. New Hampshire (17.51%) 
  10. Arizona (18.01%) 
Tags 2022 Taxes Finance FinanceBuzz Tax refund taxes

More Domestic Taxes News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  2. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  3. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  4. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  5. Biden had cancerous lesion removed, no further treatment required: doctor
  6. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  7. Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
  8. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  9. White House struggles to explain Biden decision on DC crime bill
  10. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  11. Housing affordability hits historic low
  12. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  13. Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
  14. Greene criticizes Zelensky at CPAC: ‘Leave your hands off of our sons and ...
  15. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  16. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  17. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  18. ‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video