trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Domestic Taxes

More than 1M tax returns flagged for potential identity fraud: IRS

by Jared Gans - 05/17/23 11:27 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/17/23 11:27 AM ET
FILE - The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, on March 22, 2013.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington is shown in this March 22, 2013 file photo.

More than 1 million tax returns have been flagged for potential identity fraud with more than $6 billion in refunds requiring additional review, according to the IRS. 

An interim report on the 2023 tax filing season that the IRS composed last week and publicly released Tuesday states that the agency identified almost 1.1 million returns that need to have additional review because of identity theft filters, as of March 2. The IRS confirmed 12,617 returns to be fraudulent, preventing $105.3 million in refunds from being distributed. 

The total confirmed to be fraudulent is up about 3,000 from the 9,626 that were confirmed to be fraudulent as of the same time last year. 

The report states that the agency is using 236 filters to identify possible fraud in returns during the 2023 season, up from 168 filters used last year. It states that the filters include criteria based on characteristics from tax returns confirmed to be fraudulent, including income and withholding amounts claimed, filing requirements, age, filing history and prisoner status. 

If a return is identified by a filter that the agency uses, it is held until the IRS is able to confirm the person’s identity. 

The agency announced Tuesday that it is launching a pilot program for a free direct online tax-filing service for the 2024 tax filing season following high interest in a program.

Tags Internal Revenue Service IRS tax filing tax fraud

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Domestic Taxes News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  3. Trump loses key player of Mar-a-Lago legal team
  4. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  5. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  6. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  7. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  8. Jeffries rallies Democrats behind effort to force debt ceiling vote 
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  10. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  11. More than 1M tax returns flagged for potential identity fraud: IRS
  12. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  13. DeSantis signs transgender bathroom bill, bans gender-affirming care, expands ...
  14. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  15. Manchin pulls support for Biden energy nominee over appliance efficiency rules
  16. Jim Jordan, Mike Turner threaten CIA subpoena in Hunter Biden letter inquiry
  17. Boebert offers bill to repeal bipartisan gun control measures
  18. McCarthy says work requirements a ‘red line’ in debt ceiling talks
Load more

Video

See all Video