trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Economy

More Americans have positive outlook on economy now, but majority says it’s in poor shape: poll

by Julia Shapero - 04/07/23 4:06 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/07/23 4:06 PM ET
Money
iStock.

More Americans have a positive outlook on the economy now than a year ago, but the vast majority still say it’s in poor shape, according to a new CNN poll released on Friday.

Twenty-nine percent in the poll said that economic conditions in the U.S. are good, the highest percentage for indicating that since December 2021. However, another 71 percent said they think the U.S. economy is in poor shape, the poll found.

Americans’ outlook on the economy was particularly low last June and July, with the percentage of respondents saying the economy was “good” sitting at a measly 18 percent, as inflation reached a 40-year high.

Republicans in this poll were more likely than their Democratic counterparts to have a negative view of the economy. While 52 percent of Democrats said economic conditions are good, 92 percent of Republicans said the opposite.

The economy remains one of the most important issues for Americans, with 37 percent saying it is the key issue facing the country, the poll found. Among the nearly half of respondents who said things are going badly overall in the U.S., 52 percent cited the economy as the primary reason for their answer.

The latest jobs report from the Labor Department, also released on Friday, showed that unemployment fell to 3.5 percent and the economy added about 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting the labor market has remained resilient despite recent interest rate hikes.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from March 1-31 with 1,595 respondents and had a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

Tags Poll US economy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Economy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  2. House Oversight Democrats say Chairman Comer held back evidence, misled on ...
  3. Jordan probes hiring of top Manhattan Trump prosecutor
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump against hiring Laura Loomer
  5. In battle with DOJ over classified docs, Senate turns to power of the purse
  6. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  7. CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why ...
  8. Several senior Architect of Capitol leaders fired in latest shake-up
  9. Majority of Nashville Metro Council to vote to reinstate expelled member
  10. Lake on 2024 hopefuls who don’t believe her Arizona election was stolen: ‘a ...
  11. Clarence Thomas says he ‘was advised’ he didn’t have to disclose trips ...
  12. As recession looms, who will Biden blame?
  13. Tennessee GOP caucus chair cuts interview with CNN short
  14. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  15. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  16. US flexes muscles in Asia as tensions flare around Tsai visit
  17. Five takeaways from a strong March jobs report
  18. Will mail, packages be delivered on Good Friday, Easter weekend?
Load more

Video

See all Video