Economy

Just 24 percent in new poll say national economic conditions are in good shape

by Julia Mueller - 05/22/23 7:30 AM ET
FILE - People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 21, 2023. Stocks are dipping on Wall Street, Wednesday, April 5, and Treasury yields are dropping following the latest signals that the U.S. economy is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
Just under a quarter of Americans in a new poll say the nation’s economic conditions are in good shape, down from 30 percent last month to 24 percent.

In the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Democrats were more likely than Republicans to view economic conditions favorably, with 41 percent of Democrats saying the economy’s good and just 7 percent of Republicans saying the same — though figures are down from last month in both parties. 

A third of Americans in the new survey approve of how President Biden’s handling the economy, and two-thirds disapprove.

While 61 percent of Democrats approve of how the president’s doing on that front, just 6 percent of Republicans feel the same. 

At 33 percent, Biden’s approval rating on the economy is slightly higher than the scores he received for his handling of immigration and gun policy. It’s also lower than the 43 percent of respondents who said they approve of his handling of student loans. 

And after a string of bank failures earlier this year, just 11 percent of Americans say they have a “great deal” of confidence in banks and financial institutions, while 31 percent say they have “hardly any” confidence. 

The AP-NORC poll is in line with other recent surveys suggesting most Americans think the country’s economy is in poor shape, and indicating low confidence in economic leadership overall.

Conducted May 11-15, the poll of 1,680 adults had a margin of error for all of 3.4 percentage points.

