trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Economy

Ratings agency puts US credit on negative watch should lawmakers fail to raise debt ceiling

by Julia Shapero - 05/24/23 11:09 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/24/23 11:09 PM ET
This photo shows 1 State Street Plaza, home of Fitch Ratings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

The ratings agency Fitch placed U.S. credit on a negative watch on Wednesday, as lawmakers struggle to reach a deal on the debt ceiling before the country goes into default.

America’s AAA rating, the highest possible rating, was put on notice for a potential downgrade if the White House and Republicans fail to raise the debt limit.

The negative ratings watch comes just over a week before June 1, the earliest possible date at which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. may no longer be able to meet all of its outstanding payment obligations.

“As Secretary Yellen has warned for months, brinkmanship over the debt limit does serious harm to businesses and American families, raises short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and threatens the credit rating of the United States,” Treasury spokesperson Lily Adams said in a statement. 

“Tonight’s warning underscores the need for swift bipartisan action by Congress to raise or suspend the debt limit and avoid a manufactured crisis for our economy,” she added.

A spokesperson for the White House similarly said in a statement that the negative ratings watch was “one more piece of evidence that default is not an option.”

“It reinforces the need for Congress to quickly pass a reasonable, bipartisan agreement to prevent default,” the White House spokesperson added.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Wednesday that debt ceiling talks had reached a “breaking point,” while also acknowledging that “some progress” had been made in negotiations.

Tags debt ceiling debt limit negotiation Fitch Janet Yellen U.S. Department of the Treasury US credit ratings

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Economy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis’s glitch-ridden campaign launch
  5. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  6. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  7. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  8. Here are some possible debt ceiling escape hatches for McCarthy, Biden
  9. Greene says ‘no one is concerned’ about debt default in Republican ...
  10. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  11. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  12. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  13. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
  14. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
  15. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  16. ­Thomas has highest unfavorability on Supreme Court: Poll
  17. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  18. Biden trolls DeSantis over glitchy 2024 launch on Twitter Spaces
Load more

Video

See all Video