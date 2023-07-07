trending:

Economy

Yellen opens Beijing trip by criticizing China on treatment of US companies

by Jared Gans - 07/07/23 8:06 AM ET
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Greg Nash
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seen during a House Financial Services Committee hearing to discuss the 'State of the International Financial System' on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opened her trip to Beijing with criticizing Chinese treatment of U.S. companies, pointing out the conditions that they have faced while operating in China, The New York Times reported

Yellen attacked the Chinese government’s treatment of companies with foreign connections and its recent decision placing export controls on materials used to make semiconductor chips to a group of executives from some top U.S. businesses on Friday. 

She said at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China that she is sharing the concerns she has heard from U.S. business leaders with her Chinese counterparts during her trip, including the creation of barriers for foreign companies to access the market. 

“I’ve been particularly troubled by punitive actions that have been taken against U.S. firms in recent months,” she said. 

Yellen’s trip comes as U.S. officials try to ease what have been increasingly rising tensions with China in recent months. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited last month with the same goal. 

The U.S. and China have recently had a couple close calls of vessels and jets nearly colliding in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea. 

The Biden administration placed technology restrictions on China last year, and China has responded with greater scrutiny of U.S. companies. 

The Times reported that Yellen said an additional U.S. response to the export controls would be coming. 

An official from the Chinese finance ministry expressed hope that economic relations would be improved between the two countries following Yellen’s meetings with Chinese officials, according to the Times. They said neither China nor the U.S. would benefit from “decoupling” and disrupting supply chains. 

The Times reported that Yellen expressed her issues with Chinese policy while meeting with top Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang. 

She also has met with former Vice Premier Liu He and outgoing governor of the People’s Bank of China Yi Gang, with a Treasury Department official telling the outlet that it was for informal talks on the economic outlook.

Tags Beijing China China China tensions Janet Yellen U.S.-China relations Yellen

