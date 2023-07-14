trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Economy

Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report

by Nick Robertson - 07/14/23 9:07 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/14/23 9:07 PM ET
Gen X retirement savings (Stock Image via Getty)

Members of Generation X don’t have much stored in savings, according to a new report from the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS).

The report found that the “forgotten generation” faces a “dismal” retirement future. The typical Gen X household — with those born between 1965 and 1980 — has around $40,000 saved for retirement, while the bottom half of savers only have a few thousands banked.

“Generation X grew up in the shadow of the postwar economic boom that so greatly benefitted their generation predecessors, the Baby Boomers,” the report says. “Many in Generation X spent their formative years as the United States grappled with the oil crisis, ‘stagflation,’ and a growing sense of disillusionment following the Watergate crisis.”

Slightly over half of Gen-Xers have employer-sponsored retirement plans, the report found. Most members — regardless of race, gender or income — are also failing to meet retirement savings targets.

Researchers blame an increase in college debt and bad luck in wider economic conditions for the lapse. They also note the rapid decline of pension plans, putting the burden of retirement planning more onto the retiree instead of an employer.

About 18 percent of Gen Xers have no retirement savings, the report states.

The NIRS advocates for additional structured retirement plans to make up for the decrease in pensions over time. 

“Accruing savings takes time, and Social Security alone won’t provide enough retirement income,” NIRS research director Tyler Bond said in a statement. “So it’s critically important that we change course quickly. The status quo means we are looking at elder poverty for many Gen-Xers and pressure on their families for support.”

Gen X isn’t the only generation that could face retirement trouble. U.S. Census data found that nearly half of Baby Boomers and more than half of all workers don’t have any retirement savings

Opinion polling released in May also found that less than half of Americans expect to live a comfortable retirement, a decrease from previous marks.

Tags Economy Retirement retirement savings

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Economy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  4. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  5. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  6. White House says Republicans have turned defense bill into ‘rightwing ...
  7. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  8. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  9. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  10. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  11. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  12. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  13. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  14. Jan. 6 rioter accused of stealing from Pelosi’s office sentenced to more than ...
  15. Chris Wallace spars with RNC chair over 2020 fake electors drama
  16. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  17. GOP ad goes after Trump over Iowa governor attack 
  18. Biden raised more than $72M in second quarter, doubling Trump’s haul
Load more