trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Housing

Representatives debate HUD’s funding after threats of budget cuts

by Caleigh Kelly - 06/23/23 12:54 PM ET
by Caleigh Kelly - 06/23/23 12:54 PM ET
FILE – Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Sept. 30, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File)

Members of a House Financial Services subcommittee debated whether to decrease funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Wednesday, following a proposal from another House committee to cut funds by more than 22 billion dollars.  

The House Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance called HUD Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis to the hearing, who spoke about the department’s various successes and oversights. Davis also testified to how the current budget for the department restricts its ability to perform effectively.

“There is not enough funding available to fix these problems,” Davis said, referring to limited affordable housing and the dangerous living conditions in those buildings.

Republican committee members argued against increasing HUD’s resources, alleging that the department cannot be trusted to use it effectively and properly.

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) points out the Inspector General’s report that found 950 million dollars in the department’s budget that could be reallocated. He also highlights the 100 billion dollars of federal grants that HUD is responsible for.

“That’s a staggering amount,” Davidson said about the federal grant money. He mentions this number is particularly concerning due to what he called HUD’s “challenges in overseeing grant money.” Davidson also commented on how many of HUD’s programs have continually received funding but were not authorized by Congress, one of which is the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery. This is the department’s largest grant that provides aid to areas struck by what the president declares to be disasters.

“These include programs for the nation’s most vulnerable populations such as public housing, section 8, and health and safety programs,” Davidson said about the many unauthorized grants. 

Democratic committee members supported an increase of the department’s budget, arguing that cuts could lead to detrimental consequences for HUD program participants.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) pushed back on Davidson’s claim to care about preserving safety nets in the U.S., pointing to the GOP approval of the House appropriations bill that cut 30 percent of federal spending across the board.

“HUD’s public housing operating fund will face a 78% cut,” Velázquez said, illustrating the effect the appropriations bill has on welfare programs. She also mentioned that many who are homeless will lose their federal assistance due to decreased funding.

“It is unfair to starve a department’s resources and then criticize it for not meeting its mission,” Velázquez said.

Tags Affordable housing House Financial Services HUD Inspector General Nydia Velazquez Rae Oliver Davis U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Warren Davidson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Housing News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  2. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  3. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  4. Christie booed at Faith and Freedom event over Trump remarks
  5. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  6. Trump legal team turned over book, media interviews to special counsel: report
  7. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  8. Supreme Court upholds ban on encouraging illegal immigration
  9. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  10. Americans are throwing out half their household recyclables. Here’s why
  11. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  12. Senate, House Republicans on collision course over defense spending 
  13. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  14. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  15. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  16. Whistleblowers say IRS recommended felony charges in Hunter Biden probe, allege ...
  17. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  18. Supreme Court says states can’t overrule Biden on whom to deport
Load more

Video

See all Video